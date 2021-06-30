SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.42% of AnaptysBio worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 34.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 40.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 99,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANAB stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

