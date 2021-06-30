Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,565 ($33.51). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,527 ($33.02), with a volume of 716,190 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,483.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

