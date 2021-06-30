Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading Down 1.4%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 4,912,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,882,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.51.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

