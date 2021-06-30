ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $50,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.45. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.