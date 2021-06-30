ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.32.

NOW traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,729. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.61. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $8,902,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

