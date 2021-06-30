Serum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.25 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Serum has a market cap of $163.94 million and $71.25 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00009078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

