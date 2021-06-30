Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,059 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

