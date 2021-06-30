Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 642.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

