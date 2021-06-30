Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,710 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

