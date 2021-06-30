Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

