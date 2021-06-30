Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $3,304,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

