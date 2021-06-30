Semux Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Semux has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $470,911.30 and approximately $11.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008126 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002504 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

