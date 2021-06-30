SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 5.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.32. 7,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.