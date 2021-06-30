Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.40

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 1723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.