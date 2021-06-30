Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 6,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

