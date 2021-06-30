Sei Investments Co. Takes $972,000 Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,679.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRPL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

