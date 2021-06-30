Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Insperity by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

