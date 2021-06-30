Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cactus by 46.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cactus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cactus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

WHD opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

