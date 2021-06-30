Sei Investments Co. Has $863,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.