SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Christian Grant Acquires 500 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Christian Grant acquired 500 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $10,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SCWX opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
