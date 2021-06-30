SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Christian Grant Acquires 500 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Christian Grant acquired 500 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $10,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCWX opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 81.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

