Secure Pad (SEPA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,197.00

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Secure Pad coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.16 or 0.00020843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $43,197.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,270 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

