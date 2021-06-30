Sebastian Rubino Sells 200 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$13,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,578,733.58.

Sebastian Rubino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00.

CCL.B stock opened at C$68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$42.28 and a 12-month high of C$72.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

