Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

STX opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

