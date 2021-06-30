SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

