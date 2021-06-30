Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of Scully Royalty worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

