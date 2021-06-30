SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $47,861.01 and approximately $68.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

