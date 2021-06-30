Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

