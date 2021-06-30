Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 307.85 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of £213.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.