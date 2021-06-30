Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 307.85 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of £213.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

