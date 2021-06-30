Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $48.57

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $50.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1,824 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.