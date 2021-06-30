Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.14. Saputo shares last traded at C$37.03, with a volume of 313,688 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.63.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.74. The company has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.