SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €119.02 ($140.02). SAP shares last traded at €118.50 ($139.41), with a volume of 1,425,006 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.09. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

