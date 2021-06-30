Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 108,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.64 million and a P/E ratio of 61.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.
In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,813,487.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.