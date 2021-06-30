Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 108,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.64 million and a P/E ratio of 61.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,813,487.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

