Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Sells C$142,370.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$370,304.60.

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.17. 297,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,084. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$420.92 million and a P/E ratio of 63.80.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

