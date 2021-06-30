Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.02 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

