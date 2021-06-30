Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of SSL stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,128. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 52.54. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

