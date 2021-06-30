Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SFRGY traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

