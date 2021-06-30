Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.25 and last traded at $78.25. 9,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 483,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

