Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $109.33

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.33, but opened at $107.01. Ryanair shares last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 1,747 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,878,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

