Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alector were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 139,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock worth $1,838,219 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alector stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.03. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

