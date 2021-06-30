Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,431 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.26 million, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

