Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $964,000 Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.