Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 375.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,577,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,447,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.88. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,221,218 shares of company stock worth $69,166,679 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.