Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 342,444 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 602.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 625,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 536,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

RIGL stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.23 million, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

