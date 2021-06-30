Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,612,775.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $3,117,253 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

