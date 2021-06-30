Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 814,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 371,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIV stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

