Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 666,464 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

