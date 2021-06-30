Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.55 and a 1 year high of C$128.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,231.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

