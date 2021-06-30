Royal Bank of Canada Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 16,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.