Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Roku posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $17.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.86. 167,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 576.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.59. Roku has a twelve month low of $113.88 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

