Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications continues to benefit from Internet subscriber additions and shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers. The company’s investments in 5G spectrum and partnerships with leading real estate companies to support 5G infrastructure deployment are catalysts. It continues to expand the Rogers 5G network (currently available in 173 cities and towns), which is a major long-term growth driver. Also, strong adoption of Rogers Infinite plans is likely to aid postpaid wireless user growth. Moreover, the launch of Ignite SmartStream is expected to aid cable growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, average revenue per user is expected to remain under pressure due to lower roaming revenues in the near term. Intense competition in the wireless industry does not bode well for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI. Desjardins lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after buying an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

